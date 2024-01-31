Scarborough Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,444 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 133,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 401,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,731. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

