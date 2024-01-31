AWM Capital LLC Has $46.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,532 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 9.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 684,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

