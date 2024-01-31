JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,070 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.
About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
