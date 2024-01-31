Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Motco owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 105.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

