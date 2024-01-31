Motco Has $5.32 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Motco trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,583. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

