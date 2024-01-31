Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. 537,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.