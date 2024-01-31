Americana Partners LLC Increases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 0.6 %

RGEN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.