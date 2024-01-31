Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

