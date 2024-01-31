New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,249 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Trane Technologies worth $110,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $216.75. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

