New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $80.55 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $80,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $541.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.79 and its 200 day moving average is $510.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

