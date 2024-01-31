KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $229,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

