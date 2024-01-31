Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 242,140 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,140 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. 22,417,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,499,371. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

