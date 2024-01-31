iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

