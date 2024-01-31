KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.07. 1,167,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,002. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

