KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,922 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 1,024,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

