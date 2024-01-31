KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 1,234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. 758,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,424. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

