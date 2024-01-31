KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 1.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.6 %

GT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 1,544,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

