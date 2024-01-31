KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the period. Gates Industrial makes up approximately 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Gates Industrial worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after buying an additional 1,216,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 1,188,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,907. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

