Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,740 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.