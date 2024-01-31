147,322 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

