Americana Partners LLC Acquires 2,526 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.14. 1,230,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

