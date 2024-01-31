Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $639.78. 1,645,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $603.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.28. The company has a market capitalization of $607.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $663.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

