Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,294,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.25. 547,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,761. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

