New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.58

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 33426874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

