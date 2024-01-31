Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.95

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 32870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

