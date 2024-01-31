Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15 to $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +2 to +3% yr/yr or $4.187 billion to $4.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Pentair Stock Up 1.3 %

Pentair stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. 460,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,197. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

