Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.84

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.84 and last traded at $113.48, with a volume of 121501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.74.

The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

