Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.84

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.84 and last traded at $113.48, with a volume of 121501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.