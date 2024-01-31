Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 3,231,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

View Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.