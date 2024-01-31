Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $5,488,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $222,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 154.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 548,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 332,967 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.