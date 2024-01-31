KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,359 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 3.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

T stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,928,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,293,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

