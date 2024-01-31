Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $89.29 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.00548188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00162050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

