The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $19.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 247,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,925. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 6.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.