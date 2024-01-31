Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $93.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Graco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GGG

Graco Price Performance

Insider Activity at Graco

Shares of GGG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,092. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.