Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 4,170 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.43.

MSCI Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $602.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.27 and a 200 day moving average of $528.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

