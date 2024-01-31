Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:C opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

