Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $17,583,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.2 %

WDAY stock traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $291.46. 292,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,578. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

