3,344 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 52,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.05. 369,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

