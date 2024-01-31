Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $790,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $655,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. 14,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.08.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

