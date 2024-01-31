Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,301 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 742,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,763. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

