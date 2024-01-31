Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 528,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,103. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

