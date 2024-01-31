Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $7.54 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,000. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.62. 965,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

