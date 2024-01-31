Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 604,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

