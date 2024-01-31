Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $692,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

