Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 754,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,480,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $202.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average of $183.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

