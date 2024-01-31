Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.
Exor Price Performance
EXXRF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74.
