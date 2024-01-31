Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.

EXXRF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

