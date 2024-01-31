ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,677,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 7,797,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,771.0 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Get ESR Group alerts:

About ESR Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.