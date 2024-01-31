ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,677,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 7,797,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66,771.0 days.
ESR Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.24.
About ESR Group
