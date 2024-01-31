Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 10.9%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.24. 34,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $138.41.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.