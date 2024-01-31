Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 10.9%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.24. 34,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $138.41.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.