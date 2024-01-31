Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news,

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.



About Yum! Brands



Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.



