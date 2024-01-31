Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 14,124 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.