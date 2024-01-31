Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $1,574,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

